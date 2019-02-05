ALTON – On Saturday, Ted's Motorcycle World, an institution for many of the area's plentiful bikers, will be hosting a BB gun meat shoot.

While several places in the area hold “meat shoots,” Ted's is one of the only ones offering an indoor arena with BB guns instead of the usual shotgun approach. The object of the meat shoot is to shot closest to the target in order to win several cuts of meat. On Saturday, Ted's will be providing patrons with the iconic Red Ryder BB Gun for their target shooting, which can win them pork roasts, ribeyes, porterhouses, bacon, steaks and, most importantly, bragging rights.

On Saturday, people can come to Ted's, located off Humbert Road in Alton, and register for the day. There are 15 rounds, and each round is $2. For $25, someone can participate through all 15. There's even a 16th round where the winners of each round can compete to win a Red Ryder BB gun of their own to take home.

“It's just an event to bring everyone together and to help break up the cabin fever a little bit,” Ted's Motorcycle World Merchandise Manager Rachel McNew said via Facebook message. “Everyone is welcome, this is a family event.”

This is the latest incarnation of the Ted's Motorcycle World Meat Shoot. They were formerly held at the Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club in Godfrey, but the cold weather drove the event inside with BB guns. McNew said the business has been conducting meat shoots for 15 years.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at Ted's Motorcycle World, located at 4103 Humbert Road in Alton.

