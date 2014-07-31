It’s a jungle down there - at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Beauty IN the Beast animal themed art continues in the gallery and in the classrooms throughout August.

Registration is open now for art classes for children from age 4 to 17. Young artists’ work will be displayed August 19-23.

The classes include:

Who’s Who in the Zoo Animal Art for age 4-6, 10-12 am, Aug. 5, 7

Clay Creatures and Critters, age 7-12, 10:30 am-12;30 pm, Aug. 5, 6, 7

Jungle Art Adventure II, age 7-12, 1-3 pm, Aug. 5, 6, 7

Jungle Art Adventure III, age 7-12, 1-3 pm, Aug. 12, 13, 14

Teens’ Scratchboard Safari, age 12-17, 1-4 pm, Aug. 6, 7

The Kids and Teens Animal Jam art exhibit will include work from classes and animal-themed art submitted by artists under 18. See the website for details on submitting art.

Animal Tales with puppets will entertain youngsters age 2-6 on August 21 at 3:30, courtesy of Hayner Library.

The St. Louis Zoo visits JAC with live animals for ANIMAL Jam-Bo-Ree, the finale of the August Animal Jam on Saturday, August 23. Zoo programs are $8, and advance registration is suggested.

“Animal Champs” is designed for age 4-4th grade, 10-10:45 am.

“Are You Smarter Than a Zookeeper?” for 5-8th grade, 11-11:45 a.m.

All youngsters are invited to enjoy the Jam-Bo-Ree animal face-painting, a make and take animal art project, refreshments, and a raffle for children’s art class tuition, starting at 10 am.

The Beauty IN the Beast exhibit and Animal Jam were made possible by the generous support of major sponsor and community partner: Goulding’s Jewelers. Contributing sponsors include: Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic, Inlandesign Inc., Ed and Patty Morrissey, Pets at Peace by Gent’s Funeral Home, and Picture This and More Custom Framing.

For more information and to see the call for teen artists, check the website www.jacobyartscenter.org. To register for a fun-filled class, call or visit JAC, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL, 618-462-5222.

