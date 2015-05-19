Metro East Lutheran’s Jacob Roggow is continuing a family tradition for next season at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., on a soccer scholarship.

Both of Roggow’s parents attended Concordia as did Metro East Lutheran coach Noah Enke.

Roggow led the Knights in scoring this past season. Metro East Lutheran was 10-6-1 this past soccer season. Roggow was the leader on the team as a senior.

He said he felt strongly about attending Concordia in the end. “I looked around; I kind of knew I wanted to get out of town a little bit,” he said. “It was the first place I visited and then when I found out Noah went there, I was definitely interested.”

Roggow said he was also impressed with Concordia’s coaching staff and program in general.

The Metro East Lutheran student is passionate about music and playing the piano. He said he will continue to do that in college and also looked into something health-related as far as a major.

He said he will never forget his time at Metro East Lutheran High School.

“Playing here was awesome,” he said. “It was up and down each year numbers wise for the soccer team. My freshman year we had a lot of seniors and won the regional. It was fun. I like playing soccer.”

