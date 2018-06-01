EDWARDSVILLE - The 16th Annual Stephenson House Antique and Collectible Auction is scheduled for Sunday, October 7, 2018 starting at 9am.

Donations are being accepted through September 24. Anyone wishing to donate small items can bring them to the Stephenson House ( 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, IL ) during normal hours of operation (10:00a -4:00pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 12:00-4:00pm on Sunday). Donors are asked to include a completed donation form which provides a list of the items, the level of donation (100% or 50%), name, address, and phone number. Forms are available at the house or can be downloaded from the house’s website ( www.stephensonhouse.org ). Donors may donate 100% of the auction sell price of the items to the Stephenson House and receive a tax deduction letter or donate 50% of the auction proceeds to the House and receive a check for the remaining 50%.

Event organizers are interested in a variety of antique items and collectibles. An antique is anything over 50 years old. We will accept ceramics, porcelain, small furniture pieces, old tools, and many other antique items. Primitive items are very desirable. Collectible items can be either antique or newer and include coins, pocket knives, stamps, older metal toys, marbles, postcards, sports memorabilia (particularly Cardinals and Blues collectibles), arrowheads or other native American artifacts. Vinyl records and albums, in their original sleeves, are very popular; frequently the sleeves are more valuable than the records. Newer items like plastic toys, cars or trucks, do not sell. We do not accept large modern items such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, sofas, and modern china cabinets, etc. Antique and modern chairs typically bring very low prices. Call the Stephenson House (618-692-1818) with any questions regarding whether or not an item is appropriate. If necessary, arrangements can be made for one of our event organizers to take a look at your items.

Please check your attics, basements and garages for items and give us a call. Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 7 to attend the auction. If you haven’t attended an auction before they’re a lot of fun, so come early and stay late. Food and drinks will be available on site.

