Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art has become a staple around the River Bend region with its unique approach to carving.

This past Saturday, the company, owned by Don Johnson of Grafton, carved outside the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford to the delight of those in attendance.

Johnson said he and is partner, Luke Harris, have been carving together for 30 years since Laclede Steel in Alton was closing.

“We needed income and we did it because we like carving,” Johnson said.

Harris said the name “Itchy Brothers Carving” came from the fact that the first cut made is at eye level and the sawdust often gets in a person's eyes.

Both men have been showcased at national wood carving competitions. Now, they both carve because they enjoy the people and the camaraderie.

“I also love carving because I no longer have to punch a time clock,” Johnson said.

For more information about Itchy Brothers, contact Johnson at 618-786-3756 or 618-535-7005.

