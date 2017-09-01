COLLINSVILLE - The annual Italian Fest takes to the Main Street of Collinsville on September 15 & 16, 2017.

Since 1983, Collinsville IL has been celebrating the Italian culture and heritage. The Italian Fest is a family friendly event and will have something for everyone. Signature events like the Grape Stomp, 5K Run and Bocce Ball Tournament are just part of two days designed to feature Italian food from over 30 food vendors and fun for the whole family. Join us for continuous entertainment on 2 stages, Wine Garden, parade and Children's Area. Enjoy the authentic Italian fare including Fest favorites like toasted ravioli, Italian beef, spumoni, bagna cauda, canolli, and Italian Ices.

Hours: Friday, September 15th from 11 am to 10 pm and Saturday 16th from 11am to 10pm.

Always a crowd favorite, the Italian Fest Saturday parade, where the theme for this year's parade is "Get Your Toga On”.

Live Music by Dr. Zhivegas on Friday night & Johnny Rock-Itt will take the Laura Buick GMC Main Stage Saturday evening.

While signature events like live music from area bands are a huge crowd-pleaser, people from all over the Metro-east and farther seem to want to join in for one main reason: The Food!

“I have already had people calling from Chicago and Kansas City who say they want to make sure we are still having the great food at the festival and making hotel and travel arrangements for Italian Fest!,” Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Wendi Valenti states.

"Italian Fest is Collinsville's homecoming," she said. "People attend with the hopes of running into other folks they haven't seen in a long time. But it’s also nice to hear that Italian Fest is reaching others outside our Collinsville community.”

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Italian Fest which is ran by volunteers in the community. From local school programs to nonprofit organizations, proceeds from the Collinsville’s Italian Fest vendors are directed back into the community. More than $1,000,000 has been raised over the years by these vendors. The Italian Fest is so much more than a weekend party. It is a place where friends reconnect, a community is strengthened, civic groups raise funds and memories are made. But what most people don't know is that those who need the most help in life, benefit the most from participating in an event like Italian Fest.

For more information on Italian Fest, please call the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce at 618-344-2884 or visit the Italian Fest website at www.italianfest.net

