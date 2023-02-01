GODFREY - Tami Berkel, a local dog rescuer, has a favorite phrase about the process involved in saving the lives of dogs who need immediate compassion and assistance for survival: "it takes a village," she says.

Tami's latest rescue dog is Gretchen, who appears to be a lab-hound and blue healer breed. An area rescue group - Lost Paws Trapping - found Gretchen after she was hit by a truck in Belleville, and thanks to some kind area individuals and contributors, is on her way to living a happy life. Despite her serious injury, she still has a long journey to go.

Recently, Gretchen had a successful Femoral Head Ostectomy (FHO) surgery. Lisa Lewis and Found A Hound Rescue took interest in Gretchen and one of their volunteers - Tami Berkel - decided to foster Gretchen. Gretchen was struck by the truck nearly two weeks ago and left for dead with severe breaks and a shifted pelvis. Local animal hospitals felt the surgery was too complicated and encouraged the rescuers to contact the University of Missouri, which took her case.

"Lisa reached out on Facebook to see if anyone would foster Gretchen, and I decided to do it," Berkel said. "A lady transported her to me.”

“Gretchen is a real sweetheart,” she said. “I think she has an extremely good chance at great life as someone’s pet. She craves affection and even the vets say she has such a strong will to live. She is completely potty trained and the vets also think she probably could be someone’s lost dog, although they haven’t found any microchips in her.”

The FHO surgery was performed at the University of Missouri to clean out all the pieces of bone that could cause Gretchen future problems. She also has a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus that will require surgery at a later date. Due to all the fractures and shifting that occurred, there could be several complications as she heals, Lewis said.

“We are still fundraising for Gretchen’s knee surgery,” Lisa and Tami said. “The FHO surgery was $1,278 and we expect the knee survey to cost around $5,000. Thus far we have raised approximately $3,200. Thank you so much to those who have donated and showed support by sharing Gretchen’s story. Please keep the shares going!”

Tami and Lisa both said they love rescuing and fostering animals.

“It means a lot to know I have a part in saving a dog’s life,” Tami explained, speaking from the heart. “FAHR is an amazing rescue group and I’m proud to be a part of it." Without them, without fosters, and without donations, this wouldn’t be possible. As I said, it takes a village and they are always needing fosters and donations.”