EDWARDSVILLE - Buying a new home can be an exciting and stressful time for homeowners. For Zach and Hannah Allison, life long residents of Edwardsville, that process had a little added excitement as their entire experience was documented for Monday's episode of House Hunters on HGTV.

After Monday's airing the Allisons said when deciding on a new home the one thing they knew for sure was that they wanted in to stay in the community that they grew up in. The couple and family and friends watched the show at Global Brew in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It never crossed our minds to leave Edwardsville," Zach said. "It sounds funny, but even going to Glen Carbon felt a little a bit weird. We looked at some houses in Glen Carbon but something about not being in Edwardsville was weird for us. I feel very loyal to Edwardsville."

One of the reasons the Allisons wanted to stay in Edwardsville were typical things like the school district and being able to stay close to their parents. Zach said another reason they decided on the house was because of their work commute. Although the Allisons don't work in Edwardsville it's where they want to keep their family.

"We knew we wanted to be in Edwardsville," Zach said. "The draw for that particular location was that it was close to the interstate, we both take 55 to work. It was a good commuting spot. I work in St. Louis and Hannah works outside of Edwardsville but we never thought about moving closer to work. We always knew we wanted to stay in Edwardsville."

Purchasing a new home and being on House Hunters was exciting for the Allisons on its own, but for Zach there is something particularly special about the home they moved in to.

"My dad is retired now but he owned a concrete construction company and in the summers when I was out of school I worked with him," Zach said. "My dad actually put in the foundation for the house that we bought. My dad built a lot of the houses on that street. It's kind of cool to be in a house that my dad was able to build, a subdivision I helped him build."

More like this: