EICHORN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 is conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Departments into an officer involved shooting that took place on February 21, 2020 on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn, Hardin County, IL.

According to a preliminary investigation, on February 20, 2021 at approximately 10:12 p.m., a Pope County Deputy responded to the scene of a possible burglary in the 900 block of Illinois Route 43 in Herod, Pope County, IL. As the male suspect fled the scene, he was alleged to have stolen the deputy’s vehicle, an unmarked squad car.

Deputies from the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle abandoned on February 21, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn. Deputies from Pope and Hardin County Sheriff’s Departments located the suspect approximately 50 yards from the squad car and attempted to take him into custody. After a brief encounter, the deputies fired their duty weapons at the suspect, who was struck. Officers rendered medical attention while emergency medical personnel responded. The subject was flown directly from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident which remains under active investigation. At this time, the name of the subject is not being released, pending further investigation and potential charges. Once completed, the ISP DCI – Zone 7’s officer involved shooting investigation will be turned over to the Hardin and Pope County State’s Attorney’s Offices for review.

ISP DCI Zone 7 is leading this open and on-going investigation with the assistance of Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Departments. No additional information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

