FRANKLIN - Illinois State Police worked a pair of crashes early Sunday, June 27, 2021, that involved a 20-year-old male from Collinsville.

The full preliminary ISP report from the crashes is below:

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash (Two separate crashes).

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 79, Franklin County.

WHEN: June 27, 2021 at 1:55 a.m.

VEHICLES: (Crash #1) Unit 1- 2003 Silver Honda Pilot.

(Crash #2) Unit 1- 2002 Gray GMC Yukon.

DRIVERS: (Crash #1) Unit 1- Samuel Heintz, 20-year-old male from Collinsville, IL.

(Crash #2) Unit 1- Makaila Ballard, 24-year-old from Mount Vernon, IL.

PASSENGER: (Crash #2) Unit 1- Victoria Ballard, 27-year-old female from Mount Vernon, IL – Flown to a regional hospital for treatment of injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 (Crash #1) was traveling north on Interstate 57 near milepost 79 in Franklin County. The driver of Unit 1 left the road to the right and struck a guardrail. Unit 1 (Crash #2) was traveling north at the same location and swerved to avoid Unit 1 (Crash #1) and left the road to the left, striking a guardrail and concrete barrier. Both drivers reported no injuries.

CHARGES: Unit 1 (Crash #1) driver was cited for DUI Alcohol, Illegal Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Unit 1 (Crash #2) driver was cited for DUI Alcohol, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

