MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police reported a traffic fatality from 11:16 p.m. July 31, 2021, in Montgomery County.

A 51-year-old man John E. Thompson, and James E. Thompson, 21, from Witt, both died in the crash. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation.

WHAT: One Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 16 at North 19th Avenue, Montgomery County.

WHEN: July 31, 2021 at approximately 11:16 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 1997 Green Ford F-15

DRIVER: Unit 1 – John E. Thompson, 51-year-old male from Witt, IL – Deceased

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – James E. Thompson, 21-year-old male from Witt, IL – Deceased

Unit 1 – Dakota L Cook, 24-year-old male from Clinton, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on Illinois Route 16 southbound near North 19th Avenue. For unknown reasons Unit 1 went off the roadway to the right. Unit 1 overcorrected and came back onto the roadway. Unit 1 overcorrected again and went off into the right ditch. Unit 1 overturned ejecting both the driver and front seat passenger from the vehicle. The driver and front seat passenger were transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The rear seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, there is no further information available at this time.

