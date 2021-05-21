DUQUOIN - On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-unit traffic crash on N Russell Street South of W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13), Williamson County, involving an ISP Trooper.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., an ISP Trooper had the right of way and was traveling eastbound on W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13). Unit 1, a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, was traveling on N Russell Street, came to a stop at the red light and continued to proceed through it. Unit 1 entered the intersection of N Russell Street south of W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13) and the Trooper’s squad car struck the motorcycle. The driver of Unit 1, Roger Dale Jones Jr., a 53-year-old male of Marion, Illinois, was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Trooper, a three-year veteran of the department, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated and released.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., the intersection of N Russell Street South of W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13) was closed for the traffic crash investigation. At approximately 10:30 p.m., all lanes were closed for the traffic crash reconstruction and reopened at 11:30 p.m. The investigation is being continued by the ISP Division of Internal Investigation and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. There is no further information available at this time.

