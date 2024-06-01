COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Madison and St. Clair counties during June.

OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up! Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save over 14,000 lives each year.

Nearly 50% of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child safety seat inspections, and enforcement.

