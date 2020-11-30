COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron, announces that the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in St. Clair and/or Madison County during the month of December.

Officers working NITE patrols will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, not properly buckled up, and driving under the influence. Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired drivers. If you drive drunk, you will be arrested. These nighttime patrols are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

