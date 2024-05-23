COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 is requesting the public’s assistance in a hit-and-run investigation.

On May 22, 2024 at approximately 4:33 a.m., ISP Troop 8 received a call of a pedestrian walking in the roadway on Collinsville Road near Cahokia Mounds. Once officers arrived, they determined a female pedestrian had been struck and severely injured. The vehicle failed to stop and continued on Collinsville Road.

Anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the crash or has any information about the incident please contact Sergeant Scott Wobbe 618-381-1467. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

