EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police is seeking assistance for leads in an investigation of a homicide of a man who was shot at 10th and Broadway in East St. Louis and later died from injuries at an area hospital at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

ISP was requested to assist the East St. Louis Police Department in the matter.

A 47-year-old man died in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) at 618-346-3555 or Crime Stoppers at 866- 371-8477.

The video can be downloaded from the ISP YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/ZwzX6MBB-lc and contains contact information to provide tips. No additional information is available in this open and on-going investigation.

