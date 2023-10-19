EAST ST. LOUIS – On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group released photos of persons of interest in a shooting that occurred earlier in the month.

At 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was requested to investigate a shooting at a convenience mart located at 3711 Bunkum Road in East St. Louis.

The victim was transported from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or information about the persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.

More like this: