EAST ST. LOUISThe Illinois State Police today requested the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old, Nico Wiley of St. Louis, MO.

ISP said on February 7, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wiley with first-degree murder in relation to the death of 37-year-old, Bryan Campbell, of St. Louis, MO. The incident occurred on February 4, 2023, outside a residence in the 600 block of N. 22nd Street in East St. Louis.

ISP also said the following: "Do not approach Wiley, as he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous."

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

