MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police reported a two-unit personal injury traffic crash from 11:32 a.m. on Saturday at Interstate 270 westbound at Milepost 1.

This is the preliminary report from ISP:

WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 270 westbound at Milepost 1, Madison County

WHEN: Feb 13, 2021 at approximately 11:32 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2008 Blue Dodge

Unit 2- 2020 White Ford

DRIVER: Unit 1- Timothy Frubee, 27-year-old male of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 2- Thomas Wakeen, 58-year-old male of Highland, IL

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Interstate 270 at MP 1 in the left lane. Unit 2 was traveling west on Interstate 270 in the right lane. Unit 1 attempted to pass Unit 2. Unit 1 lost control and struck Unit 2 on the driver’s side front fender.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was issued citations for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Driving too Fast for Conditions.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

