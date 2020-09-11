ISP Reports Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident On Interstate 64 At Milepost 5
September 11, 2020 10:39 AM September 11, 2020 10:42 AM
COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 troopers are on scene Friday morning of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 5.
"Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane for an extended period of time," ISP said at 10:15 a.m. "A press release will be generated when more information is available."
