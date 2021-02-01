WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police crash release after a two-vehicle personal injury crash in Williamson County on Illinois Route 148 at Illinois Route 13.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 148 southbound at Illinois Route 13, Williamson County

WHEN: Jan. 29, 2021 at approximately 3:02 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 - Purple 2010 Ford Explorer

Unit 2 - Silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Unit 3 – Blue 2017 Ford hatchback

DRIVERS: Unit 1 - James F. McKee, 40-year-old male of DuQuoin, IL - Uninjured

Unit 2 – Lauren E. Walker, 22-year-old female of Elkville, IL – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 3 – Matthew O. Lizakowski, 25-year-old male of Bloomington, IL – uninjured

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Mallory M. Martin, 35-year-old female of Johnston City, IL – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Unit 3 – Mason C. Costoff, 20-year-old male of Cary, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Minutes before becoming involved in this crash, a Herrin Police Department officer observed the driver of Unit 1 commit an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Unit 1 sped away. The Herrin officer terminated the pursuit. After fleeing from the Herrin officer, Unit 1 was southbound on IL Rt. 148 and entered the intersection with IL Rt. 13 against the red traffic light, attempting to turn left. Unit 1 struck the eastbound Unit 2 pushing it into the also eastbound Unit 3.

After approximately 1 hour, all lanes were reopened after crash investigation and scene clean-up. Herrin Police Department is investigating the pre-crash events and no further information is available from the Illinois State Police.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued citations for Driving While License Revoked, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and Failure to Yield Turning Left.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

