ISP Releases Traffic Advisory For I-64 At Milepost 5, St. Clair County
March 9, 2021 1:53 PM March 9, 2021 1:54 PM
Listen to the story
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 5, Washington Park, St. Clair County.
ISP said all westbound lanes are blocked. Traffic is being diverted off at Illinois Route 111 in Washington Park.
"The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours," ISP said. "Please avoid the area."
