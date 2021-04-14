MONROE COUNTY - This is an ISP report on a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash in Monroe County at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Apr. 13, 2021 at approximately 2:25 p.m.

WHERE: Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road, Monroe County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2007 Silver Pontiac

Unit 2 – 2007 White HINO Box Truck

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Joshua Moat, 18-year-old male from St. Louis, MO – Deceased

Unit 2 – Nedzed Omerovic, 33-year-old male from St. Louis, MO – Uninjured

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – 15-year-old female from Dupo, IL – Deceased

Unit 1 – 13-year-old female from Dupo, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Bluff Road approaching Trout Hollow Road at a curve in the road. Unit 2 was traveling south on Bluff Road and was turning east onto Trout Hollow Road. Unit 1 struck the rear passenger side of Unit 2 as Unit 2 was turning. The driver and both passengers of Unit 1 were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 6 hours during the investigation. The crash is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

