WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This is information from Illinois State Police about a fatal crash this past Thursday in Williamson County.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 at Paulton Road, Williamson County.

WHEN: June 25, 2020 at 5:19 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2002 Green Dodge Durango

Unit 2- 2020 White Freightliner Box Truck

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Gerald Morris, 73 year old male from Marion, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene.

Unit 2- Tremayne Tarpley, 44 year old male from Glendale, AZ – Uninjured.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Paulton Road approaching Illinois Route 13 in Williamson, County. Unit 2 was traveling west on Illinois Route 13. The driver of Unit 1 failed to stop and crossed the eastbound lanes of Illinois Route 13. Unit 1 entered the westbound lanes, striking Unit 2 in the driver’s door. Unit 2 then rolled over onto its side. The driver of Unit 1 was fatally injured. The driver of Unit 2 was uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

