JOHNSON COUNTY, IL - A 19 year old female was found deceased in her vehicle after an apparent single-car fatal accident.

The investigation indicates a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling west on IL Hwy 146 at the Johnson County – Pope County line.

The vehicle left the roadway onto the north shoulder and then struck a tree and came to rest in the creek to the north of the highway. The 19 year old female driver was alone in vehicle and found deceased.

The driver was reported as missing on 02/22/2018 and the crash located on the morning of 02/23/2018. No names are being released at this time as family notifications are pending. The crash is presently under investigation.

