LITCHFIELD - The Illinois State Police today released an official police head and shoulders photo of Adam J. Gowin (above) charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in Greene County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office officially charged Gowin, 28.

ISP said Gowin, of Rockbridge, is alleged to have intentionally and without lawful justification kill or do great bodily harm to Billy Plummer, age 54 and Ronald Plummer, age 55, in that he stabbed them with a knife, thereby causing their deaths. This incident occurred on Sept. 9, 2018, in the 500 block of State Road, Rockbridge.

ISP confirmed bond on the above charges was set at $2.5 million. Gowin remains in the custody of the Greene County Jail and the incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

