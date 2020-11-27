EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police today released the name of the victim in the vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash at 9:11 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, at Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 5, East St. Louis is St. Clair County.

Miguel Magana-Angel, a 26-year-old male from St Louis, MO., was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver was Mykel L. Winters, a 22-year-old female from Hanover Park. He refused any medical attention. Winters was driving a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 55 at Milepost 5. Unit 1 struck a pedestrian that was walking in the left lane. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of unit 1 refused medical attention. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

