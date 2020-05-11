UNION COUNTY - Illinois State Police released information today about a serious single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries Monday.



These are the ISP accident report details:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Southbound at Milepost 35, Union County

WHEN: May 11, 2020 at 12:52 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- White Chevrolet Blazer SUV

DRIVER: Unit 1- Robert Criss, 58 year old male from Louise, Mississippi (airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries)

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- Hildarea Criss, 38 year old female from Louise, Mississippi (airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries)

Unit 1- Frederick Baker, 54 year old male from Louise, Mississippi (transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 near Milepost 35 in Union County. For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the left, overcorrected, then began rolling end over end numerous times onto the southbound lanes of traffic. Unit 1 then ran off the right side of the road where it came to rest and caught fire. All three occupants were able to make it out of the vehicle. The driver and one passenger were airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The other passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at Milepost 35 were closed for approximately one hour during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

