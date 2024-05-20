MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police has released information about a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 52 in Montgomery County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident occurred at 8:29 a.. on May 18, 2024.

ISP said preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to Interstate 55 Northbound at Milepost 52 for a report of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The commercial vehicle was carrying hazardous materials and I-55 northbound was shut down for some time for cleanup.

More like this:

May 7, 2024 - Westbound I-55/64 Closure In East St. Louis Begins May 10

May 2, 2024 - Westbound I-55/64 Closure in East St. Louis Begins May 3  

Apr 24, 2024 - Westbound I-55/64 Closure in East St. Louis Begins April 26  

Mar 26, 2024 - ISP Seeks Public's Assistance In A Gundy County Death Investigation

Apr 23, 2024 - ISP Investigate Crash In Macoupin County Where Trooper's Squad Car Struck By Motorist

 