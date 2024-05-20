Listen to the story

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police has released information about a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 52 in Montgomery County.

The accident occurred at 8:29 a.. on May 18, 2024.

ISP said preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to Interstate 55 Northbound at Milepost 52 for a report of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The commercial vehicle was carrying hazardous materials and I-55 northbound was shut down for some time for cleanup.

