ISP Releases Info About Washington County Crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Illinois State Police released a report on a single-unit traffic crash in Washington County with injury on Sunday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13
WHAT: Single Unit Traffic Crash with Injury
WHERE: Noltings Road ¼ mi South of Illinois Route 177, Washington County.
WHEN: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:25 A.M.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Blue 2006 Mitsubishi
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Morgan E. Witthaus, an 18-year-old female from Centralia, IL – Uninjured
PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Andy C. Vonburg, a 20-year-old male from Sandoval, IL - Uninjured.
Unit 1 – Victoria R. Lyons, a 19-year-old female from Sandoval, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with Life-threatening injuries.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on Noltings Road when the passenger (Lyons) climbed out the sun roof, slid down the hood and was struck by Unit 1. The passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with Life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
CHARGES: Pending
More like this: