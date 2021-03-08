ISP Releases Info About Washington County Crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON COUNTY - Illinois State Police released a report on a single-unit traffic crash in Washington County with injury on Sunday. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 WHAT: Single Unit Traffic Crash with Injury WHERE: Noltings Road ¼ mi South of Illinois Route 177, Washington County. WHEN: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:25 A.M. Article continues after sponsor message VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Blue 2006 Mitsubishi DRIVER: Unit 1 – Morgan E. Witthaus, an 18-year-old female from Centralia, IL – Uninjured PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Andy C. Vonburg, a 20-year-old male from Sandoval, IL - Uninjured. Unit 1 – Victoria R. Lyons, a 19-year-old female from Sandoval, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with Life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on Noltings Road when the passenger (Lyons) climbed out the sun roof, slid down the hood and was struck by Unit 1. The passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with Life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time. CHARGES: Pending More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip