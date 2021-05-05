WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Baldwin Road just north of Pleasant Grove Road, Randolph County

WHEN: May 1, 2021 at 8:40 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2011 Black Harley Davidson Motor Cycle

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2- 2014 Black Harley Davidson Motor Cycle

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Charles Parker, 48-year-old male from Marissa, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 2- Aaron Krutz, 38-year-old male from Sparta, IL.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1 and 2 were both traveling north on Baldwin Road just north of Pleasant Grove Road in Randolph County. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 and Unit 2 left the roadway to the right, coming to rest in a field. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 2 was cited for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: