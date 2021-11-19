WASHINGTON COUNTY - This is information about a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on U.S. Route 51 at Interstate 64.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: U.S. Route 51 at Interstate 64 westbound on ramp, Washington County

WHEN: Nov. 17, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2019 Blue Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 2 – 2017 White Ford E-350

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Ricky J. True, 67-year-old male from Richview, IL

Unit 2 – Jason L. Everette, 36-year-old female from Hoyleton, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on US Route 51 North, turning left onto the Interstate 64 westbound On-Ramp. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on US Route 51. Unit 1 turned left in front of Unit 2. The front of Unit 2 struck the passenger side of Unit 1.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation Failure to Yield Turing Left.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

