ISP Releases Info About Single-Unit, Personal Injury Traffic Crash In Randolph County
RANDOLF COUNTY - This is a preliminary Illinois State Police release of information about a single-unit, personal traffic crash in Randolph County.
Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
District 13
WHAT: Single Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: Illinois Route 150 eastbound ear Elsie Street, Randolph County
WHEN: Dec. 19, 2020 at approximately 4:10 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2004 Black Pontiac
DRIVER: Unit 1- Ryley Peak, 22-year-old male of Percy, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Illinois 150 near Elsie Street. Unit 1 attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle. Unit 1 drove off the southside of the roadway, struck a culvert and stopped after striking a tree.
CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for Driving While License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving too Fast for Conditions, Improper lane usage, and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
More like this: