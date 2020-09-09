RANDOLPH COUNTY - The following preliminary report being released by Illinois State Police about a single-vehicle traffic crash in Randolph County on Sunday, Sept. 6.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Moffet Road near Valley Steel Road, Randolph County

WHEN: Sept. 6, 2020 at 1:20 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2003 Silver Chevrolet SUV

DRIVER: Unit 1- 15 year old female from Coulterville, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 14 year old female from Cutler, IL – Deceased

Unit 1- 5 year old female from Coulterville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1was traveling east on Moffet Road near Valley Steel Road in Randolph County. The driver of Unit 1 was driving too fast for conditions and lost control in gravel, left the road to the left and overturned. The driver was ejected and the front passenger was partially ejected. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. The 14 year old passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. The 5 year old passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane usage, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Failure to Wear Seat Belt and Failure to Secure a Child in a Child Restraint.

