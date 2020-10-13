JEFFERSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois Police Department traffic crash report from a fatal accident in Jefferson County.

ISP TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 96, Jefferson County

WHEN: Oct. 12, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 Maroon Dodge

Unit 2- 2020 Black Ford

DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles Whipps, 39-year-old male of Mount Vernon, IL (Deceased)

Unit 2- Samantha Marshall, 25-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Christine Bradburn, 51-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1, 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 96. Unit 1 stuck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Unit 1 continued traveling northbound on Interstate 57 on the right shoulder. Unit 1 overturned and stopped in the median.

CHARGES: N/A.

More like this:

May 23, 2023 - ISP Identifies Victim In Fatal Crash, Others Involved In Preliminary Report

Dec 20, 2022 - ISP Investigates Fatal Traffic Crash On I-57

Sep 16, 2023 - Alton Man, Two Others, Die In Two-Vehicle Crash On Illinois Route 4

May 2, 2023 - Update From ISP: Six Fatalities In Wind Storm/Crash, 37 Transported To Hospitals

Sep 23, 2023 - Two Charged With Class X Felonies For Cannabis Traficking And Possesion Of More Than 5,000 Grams With Inetent To Deliver

 