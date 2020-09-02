Illinois State Police issued this report about a crash in Monroe County on northbound Illinois Route 3.

WHERE: Northbound Illinois 3 just south of the ramp to Interstate 255, Monroe County

WHEN: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:14 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2019 White Bobcat Mini Excavator

Unit 2- 2006 White Chevrolet Truck

DRIVER: Unit 1- Colton Wood, 23 year old male from Sandoval, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Unit 2- William King, 54 year old male from Marissa, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1was traveling east across both northbound lanes of Illinois 3, just south of the ramp to I-255 in Monroe County in a construction zone. Unit 2 was traveling north on Illinois 3 in the right lane. The driver of Unit 2 did not see Unit 1 and struck the front loader bucket of Unit 1. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during the crash investigation.

CHARGES:Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

