ISP Recovers 251 Stolen Vehicles In Three Months
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ? ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024.
“The Illinois State Police uses a multi-pronged approach, including increased patrol, air operations support, investigations, and forensic services to combat vehicle hijackings and thefts,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This grant funding will allow ISP to focus additional resources on catching those committing vehicle thefts, hijackings, and other related violent crimes."
From April through June 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following:
Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked
251
Stolen vehicle arrests
24
Hijacked vehicle arrests
3
Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
15
Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
58
K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime
22
Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
58
Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle
1,356
