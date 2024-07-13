SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ? ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024.

“The Illinois State Police uses a multi-pronged approach, including increased patrol, air operations support, investigations, and forensic services to combat vehicle hijackings and thefts,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This grant funding will allow ISP to focus additional resources on catching those committing vehicle thefts, hijackings, and other related violent crimes."

From April through June 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following:

Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked 251 Stolen vehicle arrests 24 Hijacked vehicle arrests 3 Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery 15 Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 58 K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime 22 Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 58 Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle 1,356

More like this: