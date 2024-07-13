SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ? ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The Illinois State Police uses a multi-pronged approach, including increased patrol, air operations support, investigations, and forensic services to combat vehicle hijackings and thefts,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This grant funding will allow ISP to focus additional resources on catching those committing vehicle thefts, hijackings, and other related violent crimes."

From April through June 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following:

Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked

251

Stolen vehicle arrests

24

Hijacked vehicle arrests

3

Article continues after sponsor message

Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery

15

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

58

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime

22

Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

58

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle

1,356

More like this:

Apr 15, 2024 - Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking and Theft

Jul 1, 2024 - Illinois Allocates $11M to Combat Carjackings and Vehicle Thefts

Jan 14, 2024 - ISP Targets Vehicle Theft, Hijacking With Secretary Of State Grant

Jun 25, 2024 - Multi-Day Operation Nets 33 Criminal Charges in Metro East

Jun 18, 2024 - ISP Combats Interstate Shootings With Technology

 