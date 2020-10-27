JOHNSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police release from a single-unit fatal traffic crash in Johnson County on Oct. 25.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 22

WHAT: Single Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Ozark Road at Locust Street, Johnson County

WHEN: Oct. 25, 2020 at approximately 2:46 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2010 Black Ford

DRIVER: Unit 1- Jordan Davidson, 18-year-old male of Vienna, IL (Deceased)

PASSENGER: Juvenile, 17-year-old of Vienna, IL (Deceased)

Juvenile, 15-year-old of Vienna, IL (Deceased)

Juvenile, 15-year-old of Vienna, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Juvenile, 15-year-old of Vienna, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Juvenile, 15-year-old of Harrisburg, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was westbound on Ozark Road near Locust Street. Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree. No additional information is available.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

