FRANKLIN COUNTY - Below is information about a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 65.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 65, Franklin County

WHEN: July 9, 2021 at approximately 7:35 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2015 Blue Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Stacey W. Burgess, 46-year-old male of Blytheville, AR – Air lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 65. Unit 1 passed another vehicle in lane 1 and immediately veered into lane 2. Unit 1 first struck a construction speed limit trailer, then went onto the shoulder and down the ditch embankment striking several large trees. Two of the trees toppled and fell on both the tractor and the trailer.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

