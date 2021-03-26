NASHVILLE TOWNSHIP - Illinois State is investigating a crash with injuries in Nashville Township, Washington County.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Single Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Illinois Route 127 northbound near Connecticut Road, Nashville Township, Washington County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: March 25, 2021 at 10:23 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Benjamin W. Meier, a 74-year-old male from Okawville, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt 127 near Connecticut Road. For an unknown reason, Unit 1left the roadway to the right and collided with a deep ditch embankment. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

2 days ago - John McDole Steps Down from Edwardsville School Board

Oct 25, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker, IDPH Announce $9.5M To Strengthen Mental Health Services For Youth Across Illinois

3 days ago - Edwardsville Township Donates Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Edwardsville School District

Sep 23, 2023 - Beloved Area Songwriter/Musician Tommy Karlas Comes Home Again With New Release

Sep 5, 2023 - Belt: Local Schools To Receive More Than $12 Million In Evidence-Based Funding

 