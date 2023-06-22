COLLINSVILLE – On June 20, 2023, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested by the Collinsville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue, Collinsville.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Collinsville Police Department was dispatched to a subject with a gun at the above location. ISP said when officers arrived and the subject, a 30-year-old male, pointed a weapon at the officers.

"The officers discharged their weapons striking the subject," ISP said. "The subject was transported to an area hospital with injuries. No officers were injured during this incident."

ISP said this investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information can be released.

