MOUND CITY – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the Office of Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper charged Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry, a 24-year-old male of Mound City, IL with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony), Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and Resisting a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor); Demarko K. Ransom, a 26-year-old male of Mound City, IL with Obstructing Justice in Furtherance of Gang Activity (Class 3 Felony), Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor), Resisting a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor); and Andre L. Mcelmurry, a 21-year-old male of Mound City, IL with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony) and Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony).

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., where the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation into a shooting which had occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street, Mound City, IL involving a Pulaski County Deputy.

Bond for Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry on the above charges was set at $100,000,10% to apply. Bond for Demarko K. Ransom on the above charges was set at $50,000,10% to apply. Bond for Andre L. Mcelmurry on the above charges was set at $100,000,10% to apply. All three have posted bond and been released.

The incident was jointly investigated by the ISP DCI – Zone 7, ISP District 22 Patrol, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information will be disseminated at this time.

