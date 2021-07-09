WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has issued a report about a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 148, just north of Flatts School Road, Williamson County

WHEN: July 7, 2021 at 10:58 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2004 Blue Nissan Sentra

Unit 2 – 2021 Silver Toyota Sienna

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – A 73-year-old male from Metropolis, IL – Deceased (Identification pending next of kin notification)

Unit 2 – Ashley A. Baity, a 31-year-old female from Ozark, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 2 – A seven-year-old female from Ozark, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Illinois Route 148, just north of Flatts School Rd. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 drifted across the center line and into the southbound lanes as it was approaching Unit 2. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. Both occupants of Unit 2 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

