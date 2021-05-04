JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is probing a single vehicle crash with injuries in Jefferson County from 5 p.m. May 3.

This is the report:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 64 westbound above Interstate 57 northbound, Dodds Township, Jefferson County

WHEN: May 3, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2016 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Tony R. Johnson, a 55-year-old male from Mobile, AL – Transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on the Interstate 64 overpass above Interstate 57 in Dodds Township when it lost control and struck the guardrail on the right side. Unit 1 overturned onto its side and spilled lumber onto the I-64 overpass and onto the I-57 roadway below. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: