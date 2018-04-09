ISP Photo Enforcement Van is in place at I-55, Mile Marker 26
April 9, 2018 2:15 PM April 9, 2018 3:34 PM
Listen to the story
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police put out information today that its Photo Enforcement Van is stationary at I-55, Mile Marker 26.
"It is in plain view, so if you are speeding in the construction zone, be advised that you will be receiving mail," the State Police said in a statement.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.