COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police put out information today that its Photo Enforcement Van is stationary at I-55, Mile Marker 26.

"It is in plain view, so if you are speeding in the construction zone, be advised that you will be receiving mail," the State Police said in a statement.

