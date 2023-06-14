MITCHELL - One of the most dramatic car fires in recent memory occurred this past weekend on Illinois Route 270 just over the Mitchell border.

The Illinois State Police explained today what happened in the fiery incident:

"At 6:36 p.m. on June 9, 2023, Troop 8 responded to a vehicle fire on I-270 westbound at the intersection with I-255 southbound in Madison County," ISP said. "Unit 1, a 2021 Chrysler Voyager, struck an unknown piece of debris in the roadway. The driver of Unit 1 pulled onto the shoulder and noticed that Unit 1 was on fire.

"The driver and five occupants safely exited the vehicle and Unit 1 became fully engulfed in flames. Mitchell Fire arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. "

The State Police said no further information is available about the incident.

