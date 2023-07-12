COLLINSVILLE – Cole Wendler, 23, of Edwardsville, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Causing Death (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2 Felony).

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges on Monday, July 10.

At 1:41 a.m. on July 8, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 requested the assistance of the ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit to investigate a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 15 in Madison County. The black Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Wendler, struck the rear of a silver Jeep Compass. The Jeep overturned ejecting the driver and front-seat passenger, who were both pronounced deceased on scene.

On July 10, 2023, Wendler was placed under arrest as a result of the investigation conducted by the ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above charges against Wendler. Wendler is currently being held on a $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply. No further information is available.

