COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP), with local police, have taken four suspects into custody in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday night on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound, in Glen Carbon.

The shooting occurred at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021. ISP said a 26-year-old male of Chicago, also a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student, was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

"When ISP District 11 Patrol officers arrived in the area, they located an abandoned vehicle on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound where witnesses had observed people fleeing on foot into the nearby wooded area," ISP said. "Glen Carbon Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Edwardsville Police Department assisted ISP in setting up a perimeter and additional ISP resources were activated to assist in the search to include ISP Air Operations and Canine units."

ISP continued: "By approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday, ISP had taken three of the four suspects into custody with the fourth being taken into custody by Glen Carbon Police Department at approximately 2 a.m. All four suspects were safely taken into custody without incident."

ISP Crime Scene Services has been called in to assist and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 is continuing the investigation as lead.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6182 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

