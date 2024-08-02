COLUMBIA – In a concerted effort to combat human trafficking, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau arrested five individuals during a two-day operation in Monroe County. The enforcement action, which took place from July 31 to August 1, 2024, in the Columbia area, targeted individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

The operation led to the arrest and charging of the following individuals:

- Deepak Chiluveru, 24, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony), grooming (Class 4 Felony), and solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony).

- Tuan M. Huynh, 34, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony), grooming (Class 4 Felony), solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony), and armed violence (Class X Felony).

- Leslie M. Johnson, 56, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony), grooming (Class 4 Felony), and solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony).

- Kawa M. Shaker, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony), grooming (Class 4 Felony), and solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony).

- Roberto Rodriquez-Cordero, 36, of St. Louis, Mo., charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 3 Felony), traveling to meet a child (Class 3 Felony), grooming (Class 4 Felony), solicitation to meet a child (Class 4 Felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 Felony), and armed violence (Class X Felony).

The operation was part of ISP's broader strategy to halt human trafficking within Illinois. ISP special agents collaborated with Troop 8 Troopers, SWAT officers, and the Intelligence Support Unit, alongside the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Centralia Police Department, and Metropolitan Enforcement Group Southern Illinois. The Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided essential support for the operation.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel individuals into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will. ISP's multifaceted approach aims to protect vulnerable populations through ongoing statewide human trafficking enforcement operations.

For more information on recognizing the signs of human trafficking, visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline's website.

