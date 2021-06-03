JERSEY COUNTY - First responders were called to the scene of a fatality on Illinois Route 3 near Heafner Lane and Green Earth Greenhouse around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed that the deputies and the Illinois State Police were reconstructing the fatal crash scene. He was unable to provide any other details and said those would come later in the day from the Illinois State Police.

The highway is blocked for a long-distance both ways and motorists should completely avoid the area Thursday during the accident reconstruction, the sheriff said.